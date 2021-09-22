Hundreds more homes for west Norfolk after £24m funding boost

Published: 12:50 PM September 22, 2021

Hundreds of new homes are set to be built after Freebridge Community Housing secured £24m in government funding - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hundreds of new homes will be built in west Norfolk after a social landlord was awarded £24m in government funding.

King's Lynn-based Freebridge Community Housing is set to use the money to build 375 new properties over the next five years.

It said the properties will meet local housing needs and will include social housing, affordable rents and shared ownership.

No sites have so far been identified for the homes, which will be built by developer Longhurst Group.

Longhurst's website said it is looking for greenfield or brownfield sites for between 20 and 300 houses.

Freebridge said the 375 new homes account for around half of its development ambitions over the next five years, with the association aiming to build hundreds of further properties.

West Norfolk council's draft development plan says 539 homes a year will need to be built in the borough between now and 2036.

A proposed growth area around West Winch has been earmarked for up to 4,000 properties - around half the number which will be needed.

Paul Newbold, Freebridge’s director of development, said: “This funding announcement is fantastic news and will allow us to develop and offer many more new homes for rent and to own.

"We are pleased to be working with our development partner Longhurst Group who have led our bid for funding, and we are looking forward to getting work started on site.

“In developing these new homes, we will look to work with partners to make sure that we are meeting local housing demand, and helping to address homelessness. And we will also be able to provide a step on the ladder through shared ownership.”

Homes England is a government agency set up to accelerate the building of new homes in the country.

The Freebridge funding comes as it enters into 31 new strategic partnerships with 35 organisations to deliver nearly 90,000 new affordable homes across the country.

Homes England has also agreed to fund the first phase of a 4,000-home development at Attleborough.



