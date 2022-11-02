News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four market town houses approved

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:36 AM November 2, 2022
Dour homes planned for land on Damgate Lane in Acle

Dour homes planned for land on Damgate Lane in Acle - Credit: Google

Plans for self-build homes on the edge of a market town near the River Bure have been approved despite concerns it would impact the countryside.

Four homes have been given the go-ahead on land north of Damgate Lane in Acle, between an industrial estate and existing houses.

Self-build homes are built by individuals for themselves, with a future planning application determining the look of the building.

The Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE) objected to the plans ahead of a Broadland District Council planning meetingon Wednesday.

The CPRE argued the land was designated as open countryside, went against council policy and the site acts as a buffer between Damgate Lane and the Broads.

However, planning officers recommended the plans for approval.

Officers argued the scheme would help the council meet government obligations to have a sufficient amount of housing over the next five years.

They added: "It is considered that the benefits of providing additional housing are not significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the negative landscape impact of the scheme."

Councillors unanimously support the development


