Four market town houses approved
Plans for self-build homes on the edge of a market town near the River Bure have been approved despite concerns it would impact the countryside.
Four homes have been given the go-ahead on land north of Damgate Lane in Acle, between an industrial estate and existing houses.
Self-build homes are built by individuals for themselves, with a future planning application determining the look of the building.
The Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE) objected to the plans ahead of a Broadland District Council planning meetingon Wednesday.
The CPRE argued the land was designated as open countryside, went against council policy and the site acts as a buffer between Damgate Lane and the Broads.
However, planning officers recommended the plans for approval.
Officers argued the scheme would help the council meet government obligations to have a sufficient amount of housing over the next five years.
They added: "It is considered that the benefits of providing additional housing are not significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the negative landscape impact of the scheme."
Councillors unanimously support the development