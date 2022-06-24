Care home which has sat empty for four years to be revived by new owners

A former Norwich care home which closed under controversial circumstances four years ago is to be brought back into use under new owners.

Holmwood Care Home, to the east of the city centre, in Harvey Lane, closed down in 2018 after a scathing Care Quality Commission inspection found serious concerns over its staffing levels and the care it offered.

The distinctive property has sat empty ever since, despite casting an imposing figure over its neighbourhood.

However, plans are now under way to bring it back into use, as a new care home specialising in mental health and dementia care.

The property has been purchased by Billericay-based care provider Taking Care Of You Ltd (TCOU), which also runs a home in West Sussex. If approved, it would be renamed The Victoria.

Danny Sinfield, director of TCOU, said the new development would consist of a care home for 30 residents and a separate assisted living development for 13 people.

He said: "We bought the property in December will the full intention of bringing it back as a care home.

"I want it to have a real home from home feel so our residents will be at the very centre of everything we do."

Mr Sinfield said the development would create around 50 jobs locally, but admitted that a lot needed to be done to bring the vacant property back up to code should planning permission be granted.

He added: "I got into care because I was at a point in my life where I had relatives that needed it, looked around and was quite honestly astonished by the lack of quality I saw. I felt I could do better and make a real difference to people's lives, so that's what I've set out to do.

"I looked at Norfolk because I love Norfolk - I have relatives and friends here who always talk about how lovely a place it is to live.

"I've also been talking to the local authorities here about what I want to do and they seem really supportive - I know there is a real demand for this kind of care in the area."

Norwich City Council will consider planning applications for the business in due course.