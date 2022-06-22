Former 'body-shaping' clinic could be turned into home

The former Bliss 3D Lipo clinic could be converted into a residential property - Credit: Archant

The former city centre base of a 'body shaping' clinic could be set to be turned into a home.

Plans have been lodged to convert the Cattle Market Street building in Norwich, which was most recently home to the Bliss clinic, into a single residential property.

The plans have been lodged by Witnesham Ventures Ltd and will be considered by Norwich City Council in due course.

Previously, the building has been used as a sandwich bar and a car showroom, but permission was granted for it to be used as a clinic in 2016.

However, the building has been vacant for more than three months, with the business, which provided cosmetic 'body-shaping' treatments by freezing and melting fat cells, now permanently closed.

Should the plans get the green light, the two-storey building would be converted into a single residential property.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.