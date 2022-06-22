News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Former 'body-shaping' clinic could be turned into home

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:00 PM June 22, 2022
The former Bliss 3D Lipo clinic could be converted into a residential property

The former Bliss 3D Lipo clinic could be converted into a residential property - Credit: Archant

The former city centre base of a 'body shaping' clinic could be set to be turned into a home.

Plans have been lodged to convert the Cattle Market Street building in Norwich, which was most recently home to the Bliss clinic, into a single residential property.

The plans have been lodged by Witnesham Ventures Ltd and will be considered by Norwich City Council in due course.

Previously, the building has been used as a sandwich bar and a car showroom, but permission was granted for it to be used as a clinic in 2016.

However, the building has been vacant for more than three months, with the business, which provided cosmetic 'body-shaping' treatments by freezing and melting fat cells, now permanently closed.

Should the plans get the green light, the two-storey building would be converted into a single residential property.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on the scene of the overturned turkey lorry.

Suffolk Live News

Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Mark Feehily from Westlife performing at Greshfest in Holt. 

Norfolk Live News | Gallery

Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon