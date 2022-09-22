New homes and village green approved despite officials' objections

Plans for nine homes in Flordon approved against official advice - Credit: Google

Plans for nine homes, a new village green and a nature trail in a Norfolk community have been approved, despite concerns from council officers that the scheme would bring few benefits for locals.

An application to build a mixture of houses and bungalows on land north of The Street in Flordon has been given the green light despite planning officials calling for it to be refused.

The scheme, which will also see a new toddler play park added, and improved access to the local church, drew concern from planning officers at South Norfolk Council (SNC), who said it would not bring enough benefits to a rural community.

To be acceptable officers said it would need to offer affordable housing.

But Wednesday's SNC development committee was persuaded to support the scheme.

Tim Webster, a Flordon parish councillor, told the committee the plan was needed as there has been no significant development in the village since the early 1950s .

He said: "This development would add to the heart of the village, it would also improve access to the church which is currently pretty dire. If you have mobility issues you would struggle to get to the church at all."

Nigel Legg, district councillor for Flordon, also spoke in support of the application.

"This [development] has to provide some sort of overriding benefit. There's a popular notion that those can only be provided by affordable housing.

"This development will produce considerable benefits in terms of the use of the church and associated activities.

"At the moment if there is a funeral there the hearses have to back up the track which is quite unsatisfactory in the modern day."

Conservative committee member Lisa Neal voted against the plan, saying the scheme failed to provide affordable housing and did not meet council policy.

"I appreciate they are offering some benefits, but are those enough to go against our policy for developing in the countryside? I don't feel it is.

"I feel the harm is greater than the benefits."

Fellow Conservative David Bills rejected Ms Neal's concerns, saying the scheme would assist the community and help give better access to the church.

The application was approved five votes to three.