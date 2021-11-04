Plans for five homes next to former community centre submitted
Plans for five homes off Elm Road in Thetford have been submitted to Breckland District Council.
The applicant, Broadland Development Services, has applied for five one bedroom homes to go up in a single building with a shared garden.
The building would go up on what is currently the car park of the Elm Road Community Centre, which itself is in the process of being converted into residential units.
Four of the homes would be two storeys, with a bungalow attached at the end.
A total of eight parking spaces would also be provided to the south-east of the dwellings.
In a design and access statement, the architect says the homes will have “a contemporary interpretation of Thetford’s residential design” and be available at affordable rents.
The council intends to issue a decision on the plans by December 27.
