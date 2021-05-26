Village forms group to stop pub being turned into holiday let

Published: 5:30 AM May 26, 2021

Members of the Five Bells Inn Preservation Society outside the Five Bells Inn in Upwell. Pictured left to right: John Delaney, Graham Seaton, David Cooper, Heather Utteridge and Tom Walczak. - Credit: David Cooper

A local community has formed a society to prevent their pub from being turned into a holiday let following a "groundswell of support" for it to remain a public house.

The owners of Five Bells Inn in Upwell submitted a planning application to turn the west Norfolk pub into a nine-bedroom holiday let.

A statement on behalf of owners Christopher Robinson and James Brighty said following refurbishment in 2018 it has failed to make a profit and they decided to close in March 2020 following "substantial losses".

The change of use has been met with "strong opposition" from the local community and The Five Bells Inn Preservation Society (FBIPS) was set up as a result with the aim of "securing" the premises as an asset of community value (ACV).

The group, which has 43 members, said they aim to support the owners to reopen the inn, assist a third party in negotiations to purchase the property, or by helping the community to "investigate" other options for purchasing it if its owners are willing to sell or lease.

They applied to WNC for it to be registered as a ACV and are awaiting the decision.

FBIPS said: "The owners do have the right to make representations and to oppose the nomination if they wish to do so.

"However it has been noted that the owners have previously expressed a view that this was an asset to be preserved for the community when they purchased the property in 2015 and it is hoped that they will be minded to work with the society to achieve the aim of reopening the pub and to preserve it for the future."

The society's chairman David Cooper said he discussed the subject with Mr Robinson in April, who was "receptive to further discussions" over its future following the outcome of the planning application.

He also noted that the owners were not willing to sell the premises but that they may consider alternative proposals for opening a pub but at present said it was "not commercially viable."

The society is calling for people to join the cause - contact John Delaney on F5bell@yahoo.com for more.

Mr Robinson has been contacted for comment.