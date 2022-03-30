Work to begin on 350 home scheme in Attleborough

CGI of the new residential development in Attleborough, which has seen plans for the first phase of the project be given the go-ahead. - Credit: Clarion Housing Group

Work to build 350 new homes in Attleborough is set to start later this year after plans were given the go-ahead.

The properties are to be constructed on land north of Norwich Road.

The site was granted outline permission for up to 350 homes back in 2016, before it was revised to 327 in 2019.

A fresh bid was later submitted by Clarion Housing and its development team, Latimer, after it revealed new plans to add 22 more houses.

More details on a 350-home development off Norwich Road in Attleborough have been revealed - Credit: Clarion Housing Group

The overall residential project is in two planned development phases, which is scheduled to take around four-and-a-half years to complete once construction gets under way.

The first phase of these plans was approved in January this year, which means work is able to start. It will deliver 153 new homes including 56 affordable units.

And a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes could later be added to the 38-acre scheme if a detailed planning application for the site’s second phase is approved.

The first phase of these plans was approved in January 2022, which means construction of the new residential development is able to start. - Credit: Clarion Housing Group

The development will also include new green space, walking routes, trees, a habitat pond and play areas. And Clarion said all homes will be gas-free and fitted with modern, air-source heat pumps to "reduce the overall carbon footprint of the development".

It added that future work will also look to improve Attleborough’s local infrastructure, which includes expanding nearby schools and the town’s library.

Richard Cook, group director of development at Clarion, said: “We were thrilled to get the green light to build this first phase of homes in Attleborough and create a new community where everyone belongs.

"Our proposals meet a clear local housing need and will provide a variety of homes that capture the town’s character and existing architecture.

“We will deliver vital affordable housing options within walking distance of Attleborough town centre – boosting the local economy, keeping cars off the streets and helping to reduce the area’s carbon footprint.”

A planning application for the second phase is set to be heard later this year.