News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Fence around unfinished play area back up after being 'mistakenly' removed

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:10 PM April 27, 2021   
The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, was mistakenly removed

The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, was mistakenly removed - Credit: Neil Powell

A homebuilder has clarified that a play park is not ready for children to use after the perimeter fence was mistakenly removed. 

Barriers surrounding the children's park at Orchard Croft, a Persimmon Homes development in Diss, were taken down last week. 

The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, was mistakenly removed

The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, was mistakenly removed - Credit: Neil Powell

The move caught the eye of some concerned parents, who questioned whether the sorry-looking play area was fit for public use. 

But Persimmon Homes Suffolk, which is overseeing the scheme, has confirmed the fence was removed in error and has since been replaced.

A spokesman said: "As soon as we were made aware of the situation, instructions were given to the contractor to replace the fencing.

The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, has been replaced after being mistakenly removed

The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, has been replaced after being mistakenly removed - Credit: Neil Powell

You may also want to watch:

“Once this is done, the open space and play area will be prepared for landscaping and seeding which is due be completed in May.

"The area will then go through a period of establishment for the seeding to germinate and, following this process, Persimmon hopes to have the park available for use by autumn."

The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, has been replaced after being mistakenly removed

The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, has been replaced after being mistakenly removed - Credit: Neil Powell

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  2. 2 Missing woman's body found in car on coast
  3. 3 Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds
  1. 4 'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development
  2. 5 Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant
  3. 6 RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days
  4. 7 Former BBC presenter lands job on ITV
  5. 8 Westlegate building sold for co-living flat development
  6. 9 Tributes paid to father-of-three and tireless mental health campaigner
  7. 10 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700

Christine Cunningham

person
A stone cross stands on a triangle patch of land at a crossroads.

Weird Norfolk

Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross

Stacia Briggs And Siofra Connor

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at Ludham Bridge after being called to reports of a man in the water.

Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus