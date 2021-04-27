Fence around unfinished play area back up after being 'mistakenly' removed

Published: 3:10 PM April 27, 2021

The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, was mistakenly removed - Credit: Neil Powell

A homebuilder has clarified that a play park is not ready for children to use after the perimeter fence was mistakenly removed.

Barriers surrounding the children's park at Orchard Croft, a Persimmon Homes development in Diss, were taken down last week.

The move caught the eye of some concerned parents, who questioned whether the sorry-looking play area was fit for public use.

But Persimmon Homes Suffolk, which is overseeing the scheme, has confirmed the fence was removed in error and has since been replaced.

A spokesman said: "As soon as we were made aware of the situation, instructions were given to the contractor to replace the fencing.

The fence surrounding the play area at Orchard Croft, in Diss, has been replaced after being mistakenly removed - Credit: Neil Powell

“Once this is done, the open space and play area will be prepared for landscaping and seeding which is due be completed in May.

"The area will then go through a period of establishment for the seeding to germinate and, following this process, Persimmon hopes to have the park available for use by autumn."