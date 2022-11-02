Popular Norwich pub plans expansion with new bar

Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane - Credit: Jess Coppins

A popular city pub could be expanding, under plans submitted to Norwich City Council.

The Fat Cat on West End Street in Heigham Grove, which was recently named one of the best places to drink in the UK, is looking to open a new bar.

The Fat Cat pub in Norwich .Photo by Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The plans would see it take over the former next-door printer business, Photostatic.

A design and access statement submitted to the city council said: "The extension will retain a separate access door and will not be internally linked for customers through the properties.

"Both bar areas will be connected for staff members only via a storage building."

Both buildings will be operated by the same owner, but two extra members of staff will be brought on board, one full and one part-time.

Further development or conversion of the site has been consulted on and may form part of a future application.