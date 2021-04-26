Council opposes 200 extra homes plans for village development

Published: 8:26 PM April 26, 2021

An extra 200 homes are proposed as part of a development where 1,196 homes are already approved in Hethersett. - Credit: Adrian S Pye

Councillors have criticised a plan to add an extra 200 homes to a development in a Norfolk village.

Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey want to add the extra homes to the 1,196 they already have permission to build in north Hethersett.

On behalf of the developers, agent John Long Planning said it was necessary as "it has become evident that the developers will use less land than anticipated".

Members of Hethersett Parish Council's planning committee discussed the application at a virtual meeting held over Zoom on Monday evening, April 26.

The meeting opened with comments from the public, as Christine Larkowsky voiced her opposition to the proposals.

"What are Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey going to give back to the village?" she asked.

You may also want to watch:

"They are in the process of building 1,200 houses and the village has received absolutely nothing from them. The infrastructure is not being improved."

Councillors discussed an application to add an extra 200 homes to a large development in Hethersett at a meeting held over Zoom on Monday, April 26. - Credit: Archant

Her husband Terry added: "We don't have any problem with people living in this wonderful village. In fact, we love to attract them – Hethersett is a fantastic place.

"But an end must come.

"If Covid has taught us anything it's that we need more green spaces, not less."

As councillors discussed the application, planning committee chair Eileen Mulvaney was damning in her criticism of the idea.

She said: "A rather large development has happened and, at the moment, it feels as if it's out of control – that there's no holistic plan for the whole village.

"Now, we're getting developers potentially infringing upon an ecological buffer zone, and there is concern about the right angle of the roads.

"And the enhanced facilities in the original planning permission haven't materialised."

Sarah Lawrence shared those concerns over the lack of the amenities in the village.

She said: "For a village of this size, there's nothing in place to support it.

"I don't mind the village growing, that we're turning into a town – I know there's a lot of uproar about that – but that doesn't bother me as long as we have things in place to cater for a place this size."

The five councillors present, Eileen Mulvaney, Leslie Dale, Sarah Lawrence, Christopher Morriss and Adrienne Quinlan, voted unanimously to recommend refusal of the plan.