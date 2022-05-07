Part of landmark hotel could be turned into homes

The main building at Elme Hall Hotel, where a motel annex on the site could be converted into housing - Credit: Colliers International

Part of a landmark hotel looks set to be turned into housing.

West Norfolk councillors have been recommended to approve plans to convert a 34-bedroom motel block at Elme Hall Hotel, beside the A47 on the outskirts of Wisbech, into an HMO (house of multiple occupation).

A developer named as D Conetta in council papers has applied to convert the block into 26 rooms with a maximum occupancy of 39 people, along with communal kitchen, dining and lounge areas.

A report to councillors says: "The main building, Elme Hall, will remain as a hotel. However, as a whole, the site is no longer viable, primarily due to the loss of trade to the extensive expansion of the Premier Inn some 12 miles along the A47, having claimed the 'contractor' business, which had originally given rise to the development of the annex, subject to this proposal.

"It is hoped that by removing the 34-room motel style rooms, the use of the hotel is enhanced."

Elme Hall's distinctive mock-Georgian main building was built near the junction of the A47 with the Elm High Road at Emneth in 1980. The property has been on the market, with a guide price of £1.9m, for just over a year.

A planning statement adds: "The main building of Elme Hall Hotel has not been open to the public as a hotel for a sustained period of time and the newer building upon the site is not seen as an attractive place to stay.

"It has also been advised that the removal of the front block will make the hotel building a more marketable property. The reduced scale as well as lower price will attract a much wider interest."

Emneth Parish Council has objected. It says the change of use would be "unacceptable and incompatible".

West Norfolk council's planning committee will discuss the plans when it meets at King's Lynn Town Hall on Monday, May 9 (9.30am).