News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Elizabeth Truss and Dominic Raab to share access to mansion after PM ruling

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:26 PM October 13, 2021    Updated: 2:53 PM October 13, 2021
Newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves Number 10 Downing Street, as Prime Minister Boris

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss. - Credit: PA

Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss has been told she will need to share the use of a grace and favour mansion with deputy prime minister Dominic Raab.

Recently appointed foreign secretary, Ms Truss and deputy prime minister Mr Raab had both been keen to make use of the 115-room country house of Chevening.

The property, in Kent, has traditionally been reserved for the foreign secretary.

South West Norfolk MP Ms Truss replaced Mr Raab in that cabinet role in last month's Conservative government cabinet reshuffle.

Brits stuck in New Zealand are asking MPs, including foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, for help. Pict

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab. - Credit: PA

But Mr Raab sought to retain the use of the property and prime minister Boris Johnson - as first reported by The Times - decided that, rather than risk upsetting one or other of his colleagues, they should share it.

He cited the precedent of the last time there was a deputy prime minister - Sir Nick Clegg - who shared it with then foreign secretary Lord Hague of Richmond and later his successor Lord Hammond of Runnymede.

A government spokesman said: "The deputy prime minister and foreign secretary will share access to Chevening as has happened in previous administrations."

You may also want to watch:

The ruling by Mr Johnson - who has been holidaying in Spain - came after Ms Truss posted a picture on Twitter of herself meeting the foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in the grounds of the Grade I-listed building.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Londo

Prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: PA

Under the terms of the Chevening Estate Act 1959, the house - which is privately owned by a board of trustees - is occupied by someone nominated by the prime minister.

The Guardian quoted a source close to Ms Truss, who said the issue had not been a priority and she was focused on more important things.

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
  2. 2 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
  3. 3 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
  1. 4 'We did everything we could': Police officer tells of car park negotiation
  2. 5 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
  3. 6 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
  4. 7 Pictures emerge of devastating blaze as fire service issue warning
  5. 8 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
  6. 9 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after road rage incident
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ruth Bennett and Amy Parkins

NHS | Special Report

Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time

Joel Adams

person
Bar and Beyond Norwich

Norfolk Live

Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
Green recycling bins awaiting collection Picture: Chris Bishop

Letters inform households of bin collection changes

Anthony Carroll

person