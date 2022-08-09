Cable underneath Thetford could power 5,000-home development

Hopkins Homes' new builds on the Kingsfleet development in Thetford. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Thousands of planned homes on the edge of Thetford could benefit from a new underground electricity cable, if the scheme is approved by two local councils.

The proposed cable would run underneath the town's road network and would help ensure there is enough energy for 5,000 new homes, known as the Kingsfleet development, which are gradually being built on Thetford's north-eastern edge.

It would link a planned new substation which will go next to the new houses, near to the roundabout where the A11 and A1075 meet, with an existing substation just south of Barnham Camp, which is part of RAF Honington. From there, it will join the existing electricity grid.

It would pass round the eastern edge of the town centre, underneath Castle Lane and the area of Nuns' Bridges Road in order to cross the Thet and Little Ouse rivers.

Once finished, the planned 771-hectare Kingsfleet development is set to include three primary schools, employment land, open spaces and commercial centres.

Breckland Council and West Suffolk Council are both being consulted on the project.

The cable plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for reference 3PL/2022/0859/F at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/planning/search