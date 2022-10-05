Eight homes could be built in Fakenham garden

Eight homes could be built on a site on Greenway Lane, Fakenham - Credit: Google Street View

A house could be demolished to make way for eight more in its garden.

Plans to develop the one-acre site on Greenway Lane in Fakenham have been lodged with North Norfolk District Council.

The scheme would see a house on the site knocked down and a series of new homes built in the garden.

Currently, only the broad plans have been set out for the site, with the exact types of homes to be established in a future application.

However, a mix of three and four-bedroom properties are expected.

Five homes are already being built on a site next to the application.

The land to the north of the site cannot be developed and would be used as an informal open space.

A planning statement said: "The initial layout allows for generous plots allowing for [future plans] to create a high-quality design in keeping with the surroundings."

The applicant said the plans would help the council meet the region's housing needs.