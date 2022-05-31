Eight new village homes will help 'support rural community'

Eight self-build homes could be built in Freethorpe - Credit: Google Street View

A proposal to build eight new homes on the outskirts of a Norfolk village will help sustain the local community, developers say.

The project, which includes two affordable homes, is planned for land north of Palmers Lane, on the edge of Freethorpe.

A planning statement submitted to Broadland District Council said the properties would contribute towards housing targets, and also support the area's rural community.

It said: "It would help to keep local services and facilities economically viable whilst supporting the vitality of the rural community."

While located just outside the boundary of Freethorpe, the site is immediately adjacent to it and a natural extension of it with residential development all around.

The statement added: "There are many services and facilities in Freethorpe and nearby settlements just a short walk, bike ride or car journey away.

"The demand on these services and facilities from eight new homes would help keep them economically viable, particularly in testing economic times."