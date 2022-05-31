News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Eight new village homes will help 'support rural community'

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:00 PM May 31, 2022
Eight self-build homes could be built in Freethorpe 

Eight self-build homes could be built in Freethorpe - Credit: Google Street View

A proposal to build eight new homes on the outskirts of a Norfolk village will help sustain the local community, developers say.

The project, which includes two affordable homes, is planned for land north of Palmers Lane, on the edge of Freethorpe.

A planning statement submitted to Broadland District Council said the properties would contribute towards housing targets, and also support the area's rural community.

It said: "It would help to keep local services and facilities economically viable whilst supporting the vitality of the rural community."

While located just outside the boundary of Freethorpe, the site is immediately adjacent to it and a natural extension of it with residential development all around.

The statement added: "There are many services and facilities in Freethorpe and nearby settlements just a short walk, bike ride or car journey away.

"The demand on these services and facilities from eight new homes would help keep them economically viable, particularly in testing economic times."

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Harry and Mark Coleman with amber they found in north Norfolkl

Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Mike Stonard talks about the next stages of the Norwich East Masterplan

What's next for 'the biggest development in the region?'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon