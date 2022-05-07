Should we draw a new line between development and conserving our countryside?

Analysis

It is the bitterest pill of all to swallow for those who love our green and pleasant land. But sooner or later, we're going to have to compromise when it comes to where we draw the line between conserving our countryside and our future development needs, writes Chris Bishop in our Saturday Essay.

We've either got to put our money where our mouth is when it comes to protecting landscapes and nature, or in some situations accept that some damage might just be inevitable for the greater good.

Housing developments being put on hold until they can be proven not to pollute our rivers has brought the issue into sharp focus both in Norfolk and elsewhere.

Government targets to provide new homes are in jeopardy after local authorities have been told to pause plans for around 40,000 homes to protect sensitive areas like the Broads, the Solent and the River Wye.

It is right that rivers should be protected from over-enrichment from phosphates and nitrates which cause the algal blooms that stifle aquatic life.

But how can we have the homes we need as well? Treated sewage effluent is the main source of phosphates, while the run-off from farmland is the main source of nitrates.

Making extra land available around new developments for things like reed beds to filter out phosphates could help with the former, at the price of seeing new homes become fewer and more expensive.

It could also ultimately mean more of the countryside being developed, in return for less damage to our rivers.

Cover crops, changes to drainage regimes and the use of so-called bioreactors might help farming reduce its impact on the aquatic environment. But they will all come with a cost, which means even more expensive food.

Anglers pay a rod licence fee to help safeguard the fish in our rivers. Should we all chip in to save our fish - before they've had their chips?

For the balance between conservation and development is not so much a choice between houses and the native brown trout - or roach, perch, or pike, along with the rest of the aquatic ecosystem.

It is all about a compromise over cost, when it comes to how much we are prepared to pay for it.

Would you pay £5,000 more for a home if that helped safeguard a river miles from your property or freed a broad or mere from toxic algae?

Or should the developers who earn countless millions from new estates, whose names so often evoke the countryside they have eaten up, be the ones who put their hands in their pockets?

East Anglia Green, the proposed pylon line stretching from south Norfolk to Essex, is already drawing flak from environmentalists.

The 50m-high masts would march across what the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England calls "unspoiled countryside".

National Grid says the new high-tension lines are needed to enable the government to reach its net zero emission target by 2050, because current infrastructure is not up to the task.

The growth in renewable energy being generated off our coasts means we will be producing more power than the network can accommodate.

We need to go carbon neutral to halt climate change, which means more wind farms off our coastline.

The trade-off is the infrastructure won't be pretty, to say the least. The power company admits as much, when it comes to the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Suffolk - the landscape which inspired the painter John Constable.

It proposes to bury the cables there, to spare Constable Country from the incursion. So why, asks the CPRE, can it not do the same along the entire length of the power lines?

It all comes down to cost again. The cost of burying cables is between 4.5 and six times more expensive than rigging them up along pylons.

Hands up who's up for paying even more for their electricity. Or is this one where we're just going to have to bite the bullet for the greater good, pay more or pylons?

The consultation into all of this has just got under way - search for East Anglia Green on the National Grid website and make sure you have your say.

Pylon lines aren't the only potential blot on our landscape in the pipeline. The government wants Norfolk to produce five more times' electricity from the sun by 2035.

It might not be the most meaningful of statistics, but the county currently has 21,103 solar plants, ranging from people who have panels on the roofs of their homes or business, to arrays of panels covering hectares of farmland.

Such things hardly enhance the countryside. They also take up land which could have been used to grow food. So why not just build more wind farms?

They talk about the lazy wind in Norfolk. And sometimes there just isn't enough of it to keep the turbines turning.

Panels on part of their holding could provide farmers with a more stable income than growing food in an increasingly unstable climate - helping to keep their businesses afloat, which means keeping food costs down and the rural economy afloat.

We're going to have to make compromises if we're going to future-proof our nation against the need for homes and the imperative cuts to carbon emissions.

And that can only mean a choice between a cost to our pockets - or our countryside.

