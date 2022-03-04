Mixed views on village's proposed eco-homes scheme

Jensons Way in Whittington, pictured in July 2021. The new homes would go up on the land visible at the end of the drive. - Credit: Google

A plan for 10 new eco homes in a west Norfolk village has sparked mixed opinions from residents and councils.

The proposal would see the homes go up on land off Methwold Road in Whittington, accessed via an existing drive called Jensons Way.

The applicant is Conservative county councillor Tony White, who lives in Whittington and represents nearby Downham Market.

Conservative county councillor for Downham Market, Tony White, is the applicant behind the proposed scheme. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

His agent, Matt Sawyer of Sawyer Architecture, said the homes would be built to a “Passivhaus” standard, using highly-insulated building fabric, placing them in the top 0.03pc of the country’s entire housing stock in sustainability terms.

But some 15 letters of objection from local residents raised a range of concerns about the plan, mainly centred around road safety, the impact on wildlife and fears over the capacity of local schools and doctors’ surgeries.

Three letters of support were submitted, saying the homes would be in keeping with the village and give a boost to local businesses. They were joined by the parish council, who said they had no objection.

However, highways officers at Norfolk County Council said they would object to the scheme until a range of issues with the access, proposed roads and pavements had been addressed.

And the borough council’s community safety and neighbourhood nuisance (CSSN) officer objected because a report they had received was “not sufficient” to address potential concerns around noise levels the homes would experience from the A134 road.

The field on which the ten homes would be built, seen from Whittington Hill in July 2021. - Credit: Google

But in a letter to the council, Mr Sawyer insisted the highways department’s assessment was based on out-dated drawings, and that revised designs for the road layout had been submitted, but not displayed online.

He added: “Some of Highways [department’s] original points seem unreasonable and counter-intuitive to the site in question, others appear arbitrary or without explanation.”

Regarding the noise concerns, Mr Sawyer told the council: “The CSNN feedback flippantly suggests the noise survey is “not sufficient” but provides no justification nor reasoning for this assertion.”

He added that the proposed homes would be subject to similar noise levels as the existing village.

“I am sure the CSNN officer does not truly believe that the entire village is subject to illegal and

damaging noise-levels, but that is what such an assertion implies,” he said.

The application will be decided by the borough council’s planning committee on Monday (7), with officers currently recommending the scheme be refused.