Butterfly garden plan for new Norwich homes scheme

The former Children's Centre on Upton Road in Norwich is set to be converted into flats - Credit: Nick Butcher

A butterfly garden will form the centrepiece of a new scheme to build 23 homes in Norwich, in honour of a renowned naturalist who once lived at the site.

Developers say the communal garden, with flowering and fruiting species attractive to butterflies, will be at the heart of the project to convert the historic Eaton Grange Building on Upton Road.

The garden will commemorate Margaret Fountaine, fondly known to some as the 'Norwich butterfly lady', who was an accomplished natural history illustrator, diarist and adventurer.

Born in South Acre, near Swaffham, the family moved to Eaton Grange in 1877, before she began travels around the world, which would lead to a collection of 22,000 butterfly specimens, now housed at Norwich Castle Museum.

Margaret Fountaine, Victorian lepidopterist and traveller. Photo: Norfok Museums and Archaeology Service - Credit: Archant

The plans would see the part demolition and conversion of the historic building and will be heard by Norwich City Council on Thursday.

In total, 23 homes would be constructed. The main building would be converted into seven flats, while the coach house would become a single home and a mix of 15 houses and flats would be added across the site.

The demolition works would see a large two-storey 1950s flat roof structure at the rear of the main house removed.

The plans have been revised from one submitted by the applicant LNA Eaton Ltd in 2021, with two fewer properties and a 400mm height reduction.

The main building was most recently used as a children's centre, which closed in 2017, having been identified as surplus NHS land following a review.

Despite protests, its services were moved to the Norwich Community Hospital on Bowthorpe Road.

At the time, the Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust said the décor, fixtures and fittings of the buildings were "in need of repair".

It had previously been used as a girls' boarding school.

Part of Margaret Fountaine's butterfly collection, pictured in 2006 ahead of the publication of her biography. Photo: Angela Sharpe - Credit: Archant © 2006

Ahead of the meeting, 22 objections have been submitted to the city council, 16 for the original application and six for the revised plans.

Fears raised by neighbours include the number of properties being too high, outdoor space too limited and the proposal looking out of character with surrounding properties.

Historic England objected to the original plans but has offered its support for the revised application.

One letter in support has been submitted from someone saying a former headmistress of a school on the site, Edith Chittock, was her great aunt.

The individual asked that Eaton Grange be returned to its former glory and called the butterfly garden a "beautiful touch".

Officers have recommended the development for approval.