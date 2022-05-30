Detailed plans revealed for village's 85 new homes

An aerial view of the land proposed to be used for 85 new homes in East Harling (boundaries are approximate) - Credit: Google

Detailed plans for 85 new homes to be built in a Breckland village have been submitted to the district council.

The documents show how a new development - proposed to go up on land north of Kenninghall Road and south of Quidenham Road in East Harling, near Thetford - would look.

The new homes are the third and final phase of a large development in the village. The first and second phases, Poppy Fields and Rusina Fields, have been completed, with more than 60 houses built.

Initial plans for the third phase were submitted in August 2019, and the homes received permission in principle at a meeting of Breckland Council’s planning committee in February 2020.

Breckland Council's headquarters in Dereham. The authority is due to issue a decision on the detailed plans by August 17. - Credit: IAN BURT

Now, the development needs to receive so-called ‘reserved matters’ permission for some of its finer details, including its appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.

An earlier version of the plan had proposed 101 homes and a GP surgery.

But the scheme was amended to reduce that figure to 85, and the proposed surgery was dropped from the application.

The development would include two one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom, 42 three-bedroom, 18 four-bedroom and four five-bedroom properties.

Some 15 of the 85 would be classed as affordable, and according to a statement submitted by the developer’s agent, will be “designed seamlessly” with the other homes “to ensure tenure blindness throughout”.

The designs show three areas of open space would be created, one of which would be largely occupied by a drainage lagoon.

A small play area would occupy one of the other open spaces, and would lie immediately next to an existing play area on one of the earlier phases of the development.

“A robust yet attractive red brick” is proposed to provide the base material across the development, “complemented with white render at key locations”.

Solar panels are proposed on “the majority of homes”, with electric vehicle charging points at every property and water butts installed to harvest rainwater for gardens.

The council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by August 17.

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for planning reference 3PL/2022/0576/D at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/planning/search