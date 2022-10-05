New woodland car park on outskirts of Norwich approved
- Credit: Google
A car park next to a Norfolk woodland will become official after unsanctioned use.
Plans to install parking next to Drayton Drewary, a wooded area off the Reepham road roundabout, has been approved by Broadland District Council (BDC).
The space is already being informally used by cars but has never been an official car park. It was established for use by construction workers on the Northern Distributor Road.
Drayton Drewary is a county wildlife site and registered common with an area of open marshy grassland.
An officer told Wednesday's planning committee the site is currently not very "user friendly" with potholes and a lack of drainage leading to puddles.
A representative for the applicant, which is also BDC, said: "It is heavily used. It's a non-car park that is being used as a car park. It's happened over time and people have got used to using it."
She said the site acted as a good connection to cycleways and green infrastructure.
Most Read
- 1 Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
- 2 School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils
- 3 Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s
- 4 Woman's tribute to mum who 'put everybody else before herself'
- 5 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
- 6 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
- 7 FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby
- 8 Cheese room and deli shop to close as electricity bill quadruples
- 9 Picture released of woman after child was robbed of mobile phone
- 10 Family pays tribute to driver who died after van rolled into field
Spaces for 25 cars, six motorbikes and 10 cycles will be created.
While concerns were raised about whether the site was big enough, councillors unanimously approved the scheme.