'God's waiting room' - Norfolk town is country's pensioner hotspot

Statistics have singled out part of a Norfolk town as having the country's highest proportion of pensioners. SARAH HUSSAIN went along to find out what the locals made of the news.

It is known on official documents as 'Downham Market South', but residents of the sprawling network of streets stretching out from the town centre know their neighbourhood by another name... God's waiting room.

A new analysis of data from the Office of National Statistics has identified the council ward as having the highest number of pensioners per capita of any place in England and Wales, with 57pc of the population over the age of 65.

For those who live there, the news is little surprise with the neighbourhood also jokingly referred to as 'the nation's largest care home'.

Many of the locals are retired and say they moved to Downham Market from places across the country for peace and quiet and a slower lifestyle.

In the 1980s, housing developers built dozens of bungalows in the area, which they promoted extensively in the capital as retirement homes.

Park Lane, in the Downham South ward. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Coach loads of Londoners were brought up to the Norfolk town for viewings. Many liked what they saw.

Another of the town's nicknames is 'little London', a reflection of the influx of Londoners it has seen.

Many of those ageing Londoners are still living in the area, while others have joined them, from elsewhere, attracted by the area's quiet and restful reputation.

Former Downham mayor, Jenny Groom, who has lived in the town for more than 35 years, said that she had heard of the town being advertised to Londoners as a retirement haven in the 1980s.

Former mayor of Downham Market, Jenny Groom - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"These were people who were able to sell up and retire here", she said.

"They did bring a certain energy to the town and set up clubs, mostly things targeting older people."





'WE CAME FOR THE LIFESTYLE'

Among those who came up from London were Irene, 78, and Lawrence Peters, 81.

Irene, 78, and Lawrence Peters, 81, who have lived in the south of the town for 22 years. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

They were among the first to move into the area and have since lived on Kew Road for 22 years.

They said they "love" the town and the friendly Norfolk people but the only disadvantage for them is the "infrequent" bus service.

Mr Peters, a former London cab driver, said: "This used to be a building site.

"They always called this bit and the other side with bungalows 'God's waiting room'.

"When we came they were all retired and were all in their 80s."

The 81-year-old, who also used to work at the town's Tesco's in his 60s, added: "It must be the lifestyle here.

"When we first came here it was like going back 50 years.

He put it down to a slower pace of life while Mrs Peters jokingly added it was "the air".

She said: "It's very popular here because of the Tesco and Morrisons, you have Reeds which is a lovely shop."

The couple said they know of people who had seen the bungalows advertised in London and moved to the town.

Bungalows on Belsize Close. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

'A LOVELY PLACE FOR OLDER PEOPLE'

Iris Whittock, 86, who has lived in the area 28 years after moving from Croydon, is one of those who had seen it advertised in the national press at the time.

She said: "I just wanted a bungalow in a nice market town. At the time most had moved from London.

"When I first came out of the station I knew instantly this is where I wanted to retire.

"It's a lovely place for older people."





'THIS IS WHERE WE SAY BYE-BYE'

Over on Belsize Close, that sentiment was shared by Bob Shipton, 69, and Rich Mitchell, 72, who were enjoying the sun outside a property overlooking some green space.

Rich Mitchell (left) with Bob Shipton. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

They had retired and moved to the town from Essex and said there was "everything you want" in Downham Market, with shops just down the road.

The pair said: "It's very friendly.

"Downham Market has more bungalows than anywhere else.

"Some say this is 'the last step' and the posh end. This is where we say 'bye-bye'.

"The only negatives is banks, we have to travel out."





'YOU DO MISS THE CHILDREN'

Robert Peacock, 69, on Manby Road, moved to the road 20 years ago from Southery for health reasons and described the area as "lovely and peaceful".

Robert Peacock, who has lived in the ward for around 20 years. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

He said: "Downham is old.

"They're all retired around here.

"You look up that road and you don't see nobody - it's like that everyday.

"You do miss children running around.

"It's a lovely place to finish your life in and to retire."

And Robert Dones, 67, of Park Lane, who moved to his home in 2005 from London, said: "It's quieter up this part of the world.

Robert Dones, 67, of Park Lane. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

"When I first moved up they called it 'little London' because so many Londoners moved here.

"It could do with a few more things, like a community centre."

A Greenwich Close resident, 75, who asked not to be named, said: "You do think of it as a quaint market town. You don't think of it being lively."

"Here and the next estate down is all bungalows. At least 50pc of Downham is."

And Margaret Dickens, 74, who also lives on the road, said: "All the elderly are this end of Downham. All other ends are families.

"You don't see families or a soul around here."

There are some young people who work in the area though.





'THERE'S NOT MUCH FOR YOUNGER GENERATIONS'

Adam Smith, 21, sales manager at Wrights Motors, said: "There isn't a lot to suit the younger generation. You have the swimming pool but there's not a lot else."

Adam Smith, 21, sales manager at Wrights Motors - Credit: Sarah Hussain

He added: "It suits a nice, relaxed lifestyle. You have the cafes and high street which is a nice environment."

One Trafalgar Industrial Estate worker, 62, felt she now lives in "the back of beyond" after recently moving to the town.

She said: "The town itself I feel is quite dated. When I came here it was like stepping back into the 70s.

"People come here because it's quiet and rural."

Tina Cowley, store manager at pet store Jurassic Bark, said the place was "perfect for retirement."

And Teresa Barrett, 54, office manager at Shire Foods East Anglia at the St John Business Estate, said: "It's quieter this side of town and away from the hustle and bustle and still in walking distance into town."









The five oldest neighbourhoods in the country

Downham South - 57pc of the population over the age of 65.

Bexhill Collington in Rother, East Sussex - 53pc

Barton in New Forest - 50pc

Sidmouth Town, East Devon - 50pc

Sutton on Sea in East Lindsey, Lincolnshire - 49pc



