Town's former school building could be converted into flats

The former school building at 2A Ryston End could be converted to become eight new flats - Credit: Google

An old school building in Downham Market could be extended and converted to become eight new flats, under plans lodged with the borough council.

The building at 2A Ryston End was at one time part of Downham Market High School.

It today lies vacant on the edge of the site which, until earlier this year, had hosted the town’s Athena Sixth Form College.

The sixth form re-located itself to the grounds of Downham Market Academy at Bexwell Road in February.

The move followed reports of an intruder trying to gain access to the college grounds, but the college declined to say at the time whether the move was linked to those reports.

Under the plans, the building would be converted to include two two-bedroom and six one-bedroom flats, with 10 car parking spaces and 10 cycle spaces proposed.

New trees, bat boxes and bird boxes would meanwhile be laid out to ecologically enhance the area.

West Norfolk Borough Council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by December 5.

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for reference 22/01596/F at online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications.