Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Former shop and post office to become part of home

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:57 AM May 3, 2022
Lynn Road Stores in Downham Market, pictured in August 2021, a month before its final closure.

Lynn Road Stores in Downham Market, pictured in August 2021, a month before its final closure. - Credit: Google

A former shop and one-time post office in Downham Market is to be converted into living space, after permission was granted for the change by West Norfolk Borough Council. 

Lynn Road Stores, which closed for the last time in September last year, occupies part of the ground floor of a residential building. 

It will now be converted to join the rest of the home, with the large shop window swapped for a smaller one to match the rest of the house. 

The shop space will be turned into a lounge and the former post office area into a study. 

In a letter to the council, the shop’s owner, Ann Harris, wrote: “I can confirm that I have not employed any staff for 13 years, since re-opening the shop following [the] closure of [the] post office. 

“The shop was opened after requests from local people but failed to flourish.

“It is now impossible to keep financing the business myself.”

The council's planning officers granted permission for the change of use in a decision notice issued on Thursday, April 28. 
 

