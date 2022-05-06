Lidl back on the agenda in Downham Market

Plans for a new Lidl at Downham Market look set to be turned down - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Plans for a new Lidl could be decided next week after warnings the development would damage town centre trade.

The budget supermarket firm wants to build a new store off the A10 roundabout at Bexwell, on the outskirts of Downham Market. It says it will bring 40 new jobs to the town.

West Norfolk council has received 310 letters supporting the bid, while just 22 have objected.

A decision was put on hold at last month's planning meeting, after a report urged councillors to throw out the application. Officers warned the new store would damage town centre traders if it was allowed.

Councillors said they were minded to approve, pending discussions with Lidl regarding the amount it would be prepared to contribute towards town centre improvements.

Lidl had offered £50,000, suggesting this could be spent on street furniture. But planning committee chair Vivienne Spikings said the money was "a drop in the ocean".

A planning consultant's report says: "This is a low key initiative to purchase some chairs and tables to put outside the Town Hall on market days."

It warns: "On the balance of the evidence available, we have concluded that the new Lidl store will give rise to significant adverse impact on the town centre owing to the direct and indirect effects, the health of the centre, the role and performance of the existing supermarkets in the centre."

Lidl has not increased its offer. The report to councillors concludes: "Lidl has reiterated it will offer up to £50,000 financial contribution for Downham Market town centre improvements.

"The town council considers that this amount is insufficient to mitigate the impacts of the proposal on the town centre."

The report also warns: "A thorough assessment of the impact has been undertaken by consultants acting on behalf of the council. The assessment is that, on balance, there will be a significant adverse impact upon the town centre."

Councillors will discuss the application when the planning committee meets at King's Lynn Town Hall on Monday, May 9 (9.30am).



