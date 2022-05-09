New Lidl approved for Norfolk market town

Plans for a new Lidl at Downham Market look set to be turned down - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

A new budget supermarket will open in a Norfolk market town, after the local council approved the scheme.

Lidl will build a new store off the A10 roundabout at Bexwell, on the outskirts of Downham Market.

The firm says it will bring 40 new jobs to the town.

The application was approved on Monday despite concerns it would negatively affect the town centre.

Ahead of the meeting, West Norfolk Council (WNC) received 310 letters supporting the bid, while just 22 objected.

A decision was put on hold at last month's planning meeting, after a report urged councillors to throw out the application. Officers warned the new store would damage town centre traders if it was allowed.

Sandra Squire said the applicant was "taking the mick" - Credit: Norfolk Independent Group

Councillors said they were minded to approve, pending discussions with Lidl regarding the amount it would be prepared to contribute towards town centre improvements.

Lidl had offered £50,000, suggesting this could be spent on street furniture. But planning committee chair Vivienne Spikings said the money was "a drop in the ocean".

George Dixon, a neighbour to the proposed site, said it was wrong to use the field when there were brownfield sites available in the area.

He said: “The application will have a massive impact on my life, my property, we will suffer significantly from noise pollution, and the car park is right next to the side where all my bedrooms are.”

Mr Dixon also raised concerns about light pollution and extra traffic, which he argued would lead to more accidents from the number of people crossing lanes at junctions.

A Lidl representative said many of Mr Dixon's concerns had been addressed, including light and noise shields, and the store would close at 10pm.

Councillor Alan Holmes said it would be a benefit to his residents in the Denver ward, which adjoins Downham Market, and argued a town centre development would have added more traffic to the small historic streets.

Councillors were torn on the application and whether the cash proposed by Lidl was enough.

Chris Morely said no one had been able to quantify the damage to the town centre and said the £50,000 was "neither here nor there" but the 40 new jobs would be a significant help for Downham.

Another councillor, Sandra Squire, said the application was "taking the mick" and would not do anything for local shops.

The application was approved in a split vote - nine for and seven against.