'Heritage' fears over scheme for 300 homes on town outskirts

Plans to build 300 homes on the outskirts of a Norfolk town look set to be approved, despite opposition from the local council which says they are not in keeping with the local heritage.

The scheme would see the properties go up on land near Denver Hill and Nightingale Lane, in Downham Market.

The project has already received 'outline' planning permission, but developers have now submitted more detailed designs to West Norfolk Council (WNC) governing the appearance, layout and scale of the homes, as well as surrounding landscaping.

The application has been met with some opposition from residents, who have raised concerns over the impact on local amenities and wildlife.

Downham Market Town Council has objected to the plans saying the new layout and proposal "bears no resemblance to the original concept" and argues they are "not in keeping with the heritage of Downham Market".

But WNC's planning officer has recommended it be given the go-ahead.

A report to the authority's planning committee said the proposed development would consist of a mix of bungalows, two and three storey homes and flats with between one to four bedrooms.

The applicant - Prosperity Homes Broadoaks Limited and Koto Limited - said the proposal is considered "to achieve an outstanding standard of design" and will bring a "positive addition to the local area and will create a desirable place to live".

A statement added: "The development will provide much needed new housing to the area, 60 units of which will be affordable.

"This additional housing in Downham Market will allow both new residents to move to the area and join a community, as well as allowing existing residents to own their own home and stay within their community."

WNC has received 62 objections to the bid, with five supporting the proposals.

Among the concerns raised were noise and light pollution and the impact on green space and local services such as doctors, dentists and schools.

Those in favour said the scheme will provide affordable homes to local young people in Denver and Downham Market.

West Norfolk councillors will meet on Monday, April 4 to discuss the plans.