'A lot more than we wanted' - alarm over details of 300-home scheme

February 18, 2021

A town council has raised concerns including the impact on wildlife over detailed designs for a 300-home scheme.

The housing plan, submitted by Prosperity Investments and Developments Ltd, has already been granted outline planning permission on land off Nightingale Lane in Downham Market.

An original planning application for new homes was turned down by West Norfolk Council but an appeal was successful.

The first images showing how Broad Oaks, on land near Downham Market, could look. - Credit: supplied

An extraordinary Downham Market Town Council meeting was held on Tuesday, February 16 to discuss the reserved matters planning application for the Broad Oaks site, which includes details on the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development.

Frank Daymond, chair of planning, told the council that the development consisted of an open market for-sale dwellings which included 60 affordable houses.

He said: "The outline planning has already been approved. There's not a lot we can do about that, all we can do is keep our eye on it - if there is something we think should be modified or ought to do in the process, then we should speak up to the developers.

"It's a development that is a lot more than we wanted."

Mayor Becky Hayes raised concerns about the layout of some of the plots which she said "appeared to be very close to the boundaries of existing houses".

Downham Market mayor Becky Hayes. Picture: Sarah Hussain - Credit: Archant

She added: "In terms of appearance, they said they tried to use the local vernacular and colour palette when they were picking their design choices for houses, they've gone for red brick and grey slate roofs.

"From a personal point of view I don't think they have actually done very much matching to the local colour palette."

She said police also raised concern about security, particularly around parking and the proposed amenity land and allotment.

The first images showing how Broad Oaks could look. - Credit: supplied

Jackie Westrop asked for reassurances about the preservation of the site's biodiversity, including retaining the habitats of wildlife, and also making sure footpaths were improved and cycle ways maintained.

She said: "I'm not sure when I read the environmental impact report that I was convinced that the developers have got it completely right."

Charlie Pyatt agreed with the concerns over its layout and said developers were trying to do "too much in a little package."

He said: "We should support Denver in their comments and I'm very concerned about the boundary, especially at the Ryston End."

Mrs Hayes mentioned that the mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes were being advertised on Rightmove.

The council voted to not approve the current reserved matters application subject to the concerns that they raised.

The council's meeting followed objections from Denver Parish Council, which said the proposed road layout of an extra roundabout on the A1122 would increase traffic through the village.

In a letter to West Norfolk Council, it said it was "seriously concerned" that the traffic plan for this development had not been viewed in regards to the wider impact on the village and the local infrastructure.

It added: "At the moment the village is used as a cut-through from the A1122 to the A10 because road users are cutting out the A10 roundabout at the top of A1122 and so avoiding hold ups.

"Another roundabout is going to double this problem. The entire reason for the original A10 Denver/Downham bypass was to minimise through traffic in Denver and Downham.

"The 90 degree bend by the church has been a black spot for years, and coupled with the entrance and exits to the Denver Primary School by this bend we shall see an increased danger for villagers return as this Denver 'rat run' becomes an easy option for motorists heading north towards Downham town or Wisbech directions."

The Broad Oaks development will be carried out over four phases and developers said the aim was to build "high quality" homes which "will be energy efficient and offer open plan living, natural light and plenty of storage".