Green space at heart of community fight sold at auction

Residents try to protect open space by Dowding Road and Taylors Lane. Local resident Lynn Stafford with grandson Teddy playing in the park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A decade-long dispute over a swathe of green space at the heart of a Norwich housing estate has taken a new twist.

The land around Dowding Road, in the north of the city, has been the subject of an ongoing disagreement between residents and the developer over who should be responsible for its upkeep.

Families in the surrounding area say the housebuilder - Rysa Lodge Residential Properties - should have set up a management company to maintain the land, with residents contributing a fee.

But no such company was ever fully established.

Now, the land has changed hands with the new owner saying he was unaware of the ongoing dispute. He has offered to sell it directly to the residents.

The estate is near to Norwich Airport and the area was previously used for RAF officer's housing. When 51 new homes were built there in 2011, an 4.3 acre area of public space was left for use by the locals.

But with no management company to oversee the property, residents say it was not properly cared for.

Things came to a head earlier this month after the land was put up for auction. Neighbours teamed up with city councillor Mike Stonard to try to secure ‘asset of community value’ (ACV) status for the land and stop the sale.

ACV status can be given to assets facing sale or closure, so the community can have time to buy the asset.

On Monday, two days before the auction, the community found out it had passed the first stage of getting the green space the protected status.

However, this did not stop the auction from going ahead, and the land was sold on Wednesday for £16,000 - well below the guide price of £20-£40,000.

Following the auction, the buyer, who asked to remain anonymous, said he bought the land on a "whim" and had no plans for it.

“I bought something that I didn’t realise had all these stresses with it.

“I’m more than willing to sell it to the locals for the price I bought it for plus any costs."

While neighbours welcomed dialogue with the buyer, one raised concerns about purchasing the land now after years of "neglect".

Lynn Stafford-Pelham, who lives off Dowding Road, said: "I wouldn't contemplate buying that back in the state it is in.

"There must be thousands of pounds of work that needs doing to it."

A spokeswoman for Rysa insisted the company has worked with the city council to care for the area, with services contracted to Norse.

She said this included extensive works on cherry trees in 2018. She added Rysa has not sought to claim these costs back from residents.