Fears cost of living crisis could stop abuse victims leaving partners

Fears have been raised the cost of living crisis could lead to more domestic abuse, because victims might feel they cannot afford to leave dangerous partners.

Norfolk charity bosses are worried abuse victims could "soldier on" in dangerous relationships because of financial fears.

But they stressed support is available and urged people to seek help.

Tamsin Roques, manager of the Family and Domestic Abuse Service at Norfolk Community Law Service (NCLS), said: "My feeling is some people are 'soldiering on' in an unhappy or dangerous relationship.

"We’ll only know for sure in about six to 12 months, when, in spite of the cost of living crisis, they decide to leave and seek our advice.

"About 50pc of our Family Court Services clients report some degree of domestic abuse and some of those are financial abuse."

Financial abuse is when an abuser controls access to money. They might stop partners from working, or make them hand over all their wages, with victims getting no say in how money is spent.

Without a means of supporting themselves, it forces victims to depend on abusers for everything, including rent, food and clothing.

That can mean people feel unable to leave relationships because they are worried about money - and the cost of living crisis could exacerbate that.

Helen Morsia, a debt advisor at NCLS said: "For some people, knowing things are getting tighter and costs are increasing when you are already in a difficult situation - it’s another barrier to leaving.

"If your finances are tied up with an abusive partner you don’t have the option to leave immediately, but also it makes it so much more daunting to plan it.

"The very idea of unpicking your financial liabilities and debt from your partner or having to get in touch with your partner or have any kind of contact is terrifying for clients."

But she said help is at hand from NCLS.

She said: "Someone I had been working with had left an abusive relationship and was getting back on her feet.

"She had debts of around £10,000 and we helped her to enter into a Debt Relief Order, a formal insolvency solution.

"It means within the next 12 months that entire debt will be written off.

"It’s an exciting thing for us to be able to do for someone, because it gives them a fresh start."

HOW TO GET HELP

Norfolk Community Law Service, based in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich, offers debt advice on 01603 851246 and email via debt@ncls.co.uk. Family advice is available on 01603 851249 and by emailing family@ncls.co.uk

NIDAS (Norfolk Integrated Domestic Abuse Service) is available by calling 0300 561 0555, texting 07860 063464 or emailing referrals@nidasnorfolk.co.uk

Leeway's domestic abuse helpline for male and female victims is on 0300 5610077 or by emailing adviceandsupport@leewaynwa.org.uk

Refuge's 24 hour support helpline for women and children is on 0808 2000 247.

The Daisy Programme, which works in Breckland, is on 01953 880903 from 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and can be emailed at help@daisyprogramme.org.uk

The Pandora Project, which offers help in west and north Norfolk, is at www.pandoraproject.org.uk

Always call 999 if you are in immediate danger.