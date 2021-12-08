News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Disused bus depot could be torn down for homes

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 8:00 PM December 8, 2021
The site which would be developed.

The site which would be developed. - Credit: Google

A former bus depot in west Norfolk could be demolished and turned into six homes.

The disused depot on Westgate Street in Shouldham would be turned into two two-bedroom homes and four three-bedroom.

According to planning papers published on West Norfolk council's website, the site includes a mixture of buildings such as an old maintenance building, office block and several outbuildings.

The site used to be home to Matthews Coaches.

