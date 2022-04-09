Councillors demand disused apartments finally get put to use
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A disused apartment building for people with learning difficulties should finally be put to use, councillors have demanded.
Moon Court, a £3m specialist supported housing development in Hingham, was completed in 2018 but has sat empty ever since.
Now councillors and locals are calling for the site to be put to use, suggesting it be used to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
Moon Court was designed for adults with learning and physical disabilities, with 17 supported living bungalows, together with separate complex care and autism accommodation for seven tenants.
When the building was completed in 2018, it was transferred to Inclusion Housing, a social care landlord for the vulnerable, with Lifeways Community Care set to provide onsite care.
A Lifeways spokesperson said they are no longer involved in the project.
On March 24 2022, Inclusion Housing posted on Facebook asking for anyone interested in accommodation at Moon Court to get in touch, mentioning Lifeways as a partner.
Peter Eldridge, the chairman of Hingham Town Council said: "It is not acceptable that this housing facility has been left vacant since its completion.
"If it is the case that it cannot be used for its intended purposes, action must be taken in order to bring the facility into the use of some kind, to house those in need.
"We are now facing a humanitarian crisis because of the war in Ukraine and the government has made a call for UK residents to house Ukrainian refugees."
Mr Elridge said he expected the apartments may need furnishing but believed charities and locals would help where they can
Inclusion Housing was contacted for comment but did not respond.
Mr Elridge and other town councillors have written to district and county councillors asking for their support with the plan and to try to persuade the companies to offer the building to house refugees.
A South Norfolk Council spokesman said the authority was willing to have conversations with anyone with accommodation available as long as it was suitable.
A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “While it would inappropriate for us to comment on the use of privately owned buildings, organisations are welcome to submit their interest in hosting refugees through the government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme.”