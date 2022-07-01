News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Overcrowding fears sees council oppose town's affordable housing plans

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:06 AM July 1, 2022
32 Victoria Road in Diss

Solo Housing wants to build new flats to the rear of 32 Victoria Road in Diss - Credit: Google

A charity’s plans for new affordable flats are being opposed by a town council over concerns they would be too overcrowded. 

Solo Housing, which helps single people into supported accommodation, wants to build a block of nine flats on the site of a disused garage behind its offices on Victoria Road in Diss. 

The charity says the flats would allow the tenants to maintain their own tenancy in the local community with responsibility for their own space, bills and lifestyle.

Site of planned flats

The plans would see a disused garage demolished to make way for flats - Credit: Solo Housing/South Norfolk Council

But its proposals have been opposed by Diss Town Council.

In its submission to South Norfolk Council it states: “In this case too many apartments are being squeezed onto this site giving massing and poor-quality design. This would have an unacceptable impact on neighbouring properties.”

It also raises concerns that it could lead to “unacceptable noise” and the lack of adequate parking.

The Diss-based charity says the number of 'hidden' homeless people 'sofa-surfing' or sleeping in cars has increased and it is contacted by more than 20 people seeking help each month.

