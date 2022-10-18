MAPPED: Where hundreds of homes could be built in south Norfolk

The Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan, where hundreds of homes could be built across the town - Credit: South Norfolk District Council

Sixteen sites across Diss and the surrounding area have been put forward for hundreds of homes to be built over the next 16 years.

Around 430 homes are planned for the town between now and 2038, with the public to be asked for their thoughts.

The proposals have been set out in the Diss and District Neighbourhood Plan, a joint plan between the town council and six other authorities setting out a vision for the future of the area.

It identifies where homes and businesses should be built going forward and will be used to inform decisions about future planning applications.

At a meeting on Monday, South Norfolk Council offered support for the scheme, which is still in its early stages, and said should go to the public for consultation.

The plan crosses over the county's border, with Brome and Oakley, Palgrave, and Stuston all in Suffolk.

In all, 323 homes are needed in Diss, 25 in Roydon, 40 in Scole, 25 in Burston and Shimpling and 15 across Brome and Oakley, Palgrave and Stuston.

While SNC has said the scheme should go out to the public it will also need to be signed off by Mid Suffolk Council.

The vast majority of the construction is expected to be in Diss itself, including:

180 homes between Shelfanger Road and Heywood Road in the north of the town

10 homes on the site of a derelict Victorian infant school at the Causeway

20 on the site of the existing leisure centre

25 on land west of Nelson Road and east of Station Road

43 on land north of Nelson Road

25 on land off Denmark Lane

10 on land north of Vince's Road

10 on land off Park Road,

12 on the Feather Mills site, Park Road

Diss could also see a 10-acre site off Sany Lane be used for business use.

Scole could have the next largest amount of growth, with 25 houses on Flowerdew Meadow, Norwich Road, 50 on land east of Norwich Road and six on the former Scole engineering site.





All of Roydon's development is planned for land south of the primary school and would comprise 25 homes.

Another 25 homes could go on land west of Gissing Road in Burston.

A further nine are planned for north-west of Ivy House, Brome and three on land south of B1118, Lower Oakley

The councils hope that a joint plan will allow a more coordinated approach to houses, walking and cycling routes.