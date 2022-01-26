Mother's anger at delays to bathroom repairs

Picture of part of the flooring, which Ms Jones says was sent to Orbit after the bath was replaced. - Credit: Submitted

A single mother has described her exasperation at the length of time it took her housing association to carry out repairs to her bathroom.

Ms Jones, who asked for her first name not to be used, said the bathroom at her property on the Grosvenor estate in Attleborough had been "left in a state" after workers replaced her bath last year.

The single mother, who is registered disabled and has a six-year-old boy with autism, said she tried contacting her housing association Orbit every week for more than six weeks but was "passed from one person to another".

Ms Jones claims she has been left with an 'unfit bathroom' after her bath was replaced. - Credit: Submitted

She has since expressed her concern about others being left in a similar position.

The 35-year-old said: "I called the repairs team numerous times to be told, 'I'm sorry we'll get someone out to you'.

"I logged a complaint, and called them last week to chase it up as I have done every week, to be told 'the manager will call you this week', and they've still not called. They've just left me."

Orbit has acknowledged its communication could have been better and said it was sorry to hear about Ms Jones' experience.

Ms Jones, who has a spinal and hip injury, claims that using the bath was causing damage to other parts of the house because plaster had been exposed where tiles used to be, and parts of the flooring had been pulled up, allowing damp to spread.

Ms Jones claims using the bath is causing damage to parts of the house. - Credit: Submitted

"There's big gaping gaps and sharp holes", she added.

"I have to try and bath my son and put towels around the floor and edge of the bath so he doesn't hurt himself on the sharp bits of plastic and the bathroom walls don't get soaked.

Ms Jones said she has contacted Orbit numerous times following the bath being replaced. - Credit: Submitted

"He doesn't like me trying to help him, but I have no choice because of the environment in there.

"It's awful. I have spent nearly an hour each time on the phone to them, to then be told there's no log of my calls."

An Orbit spokesperson said: "We’re sorry to hear about this customer’s experience of our repairs service and the inconvenience and stress that this issue has caused.

"Whilst all of the work has now been completed, we recognise that the repair has taken longer than we would’ve liked it to and that our communication with the customer could have been better.

"We take feedback like this seriously and will use it to help improve our service in the future.”