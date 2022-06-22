News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for 200 new homes on edge of Wisbech revealed

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:00 PM June 22, 2022
Proposals for 200 new homes on the edge of a market town have emerged in council papers.

Wellsbridge Estates hope to develop nine hectares of land east of Stow Road in Wisbech.

While a formal planning application has not yet been filed, the developer's agents have asked Fenland council for a "screening opinion".

It entails agreeing whether or not the proposals should be subject to an environmental impact assessment.

In a letter to the council, planning consultants ASP say: "The nature of the development will be carefully formulated to take account of on-site constraints whilst providing an overall scheme with a varied mix of house types and densities including a proportion of affordable and other specialised housing to meet social and community needs."

It says the proposed site, to the east of the town, is currently a mix of arable, grazing, orchards, horticulture, informal open space and mature woodland.


