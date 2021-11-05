News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Details of eight-home plans for village submitted

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 9:13 AM November 5, 2021
The homes would be built to the left of the existing development.

The homes would be built to the left of the existing development. - Credit: Google

An application for the finer details of a bid to build eight homes in Little Fransham has been lodged.

The plans for Top Farm, on Main Road, would see eight homes built, including two affordable, with parking and a double garage on each plot.

The wider scheme was given outline planning permission in October 2019. 

It will be made up of two affordable three-bed semi-detached homes, two three-bed bungalows and four four-bed detached homes.

The A47 runs to the north of the site, with homes to the west.

You may also want to watch:

Some concerns were raised at the time of the initial application over the impact on roads and amenities in the village.

Breckland Council is yet to decide on the reserved matters application, but has said it should be decided by November 30.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk
  2. 2 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
  3. 3 Man at helm of Norwich menswear shop dies aged 96
  1. 4 Couple who broke lockdown rules were 'taking photos of socks', court hears
  2. 5 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over relationship with 14-year-old
  3. 6 'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site
  4. 7 Human remains found in search for Diane
  5. 8 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
  6. 9 Councillor: No more development until bigger GP surgery built
  7. 10 Tributes paid to former medical director at Norwich hospital
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Hector Howlett (left), from Great Witchingham, pictured with his brother Arthur

Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tiffany Wright, whose family runs Mill Farm in Wells

Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon