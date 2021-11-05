Details of eight-home plans for village submitted

The homes would be built to the left of the existing development. - Credit: Google

An application for the finer details of a bid to build eight homes in Little Fransham has been lodged.

The plans for Top Farm, on Main Road, would see eight homes built, including two affordable, with parking and a double garage on each plot.

The wider scheme was given outline planning permission in October 2019.

It will be made up of two affordable three-bed semi-detached homes, two three-bed bungalows and four four-bed detached homes.

The A47 runs to the north of the site, with homes to the west.

Some concerns were raised at the time of the initial application over the impact on roads and amenities in the village.

Breckland Council is yet to decide on the reserved matters application, but has said it should be decided by November 30.