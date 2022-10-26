News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sandringham Estate withdraws plan for new village homes

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:48 PM October 26, 2022
Dersingham Community Centyre

The former community centre on manor Road in Dersingham - Credit: Google

Plans by the Sandringham Estate to build 10 new homes on the site of a former community centre have been withdrawn.

Proposals to redevelop the site, off Manor Road in Dersingham, were submitted by the estate in July, 2018.

The bid was set to go before West Norfolk Council's planning committee when it meets on November 7.

But agents Avada Homes have been told planning officers were set to recommend the plans be turned down on grounds including harm to heritage assets, the cramped layout of the proposals and lack of affordable housing.

In an e-mail to the council's planning department, Avada said after consulting with the Sandringham Estate and "leading members of the Dersingham community" it had decided to withdraw the application and submit a revised proposal in the spring.


