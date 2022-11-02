News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Village playing field secured for future generations

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:30 AM November 2, 2022
Denver Playing Field

Denver Playing Field, near Downham Market - Credit: Google

A parish council has bought a village playing field, securing it for generations to come.

Denver Parish Council has purchased the site, off Downham Road, near Downham Market, from the Diocese of Ely.

It was bought with a £50,000 grant of Community Infrastructure Levy funding - cash contributed by housing developers - from West Norfolk council.

Denver Playing Field Association will continue to manage the field holding car boot sales, fun days and sporting activities.

Mark Pollard, Denver Parish Council chair, said: "This was a big project for a small council to embark on and we are thrilled to have this important part of Denver protected for the many village sports, school and other groups that benefit from it.

"The support from the villagers was essential in enabling us to proceed with the purchase and we thank them for their support”

Downham Market News

Don't Miss

A number of hunting dogs have been hit on the Norwich to London line

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Hunting dogs killed after being hit by train on Norwich to London line

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Hamburger

Body found in search for missing 41-year-old man

Jasper Copping

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The mini roundabout in Horstead where the crash happened

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Road cleared after crash near pub on B1150 Norwich Road

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon