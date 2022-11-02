Village playing field secured for future generations

A parish council has bought a village playing field, securing it for generations to come.

Denver Parish Council has purchased the site, off Downham Road, near Downham Market, from the Diocese of Ely.

It was bought with a £50,000 grant of Community Infrastructure Levy funding - cash contributed by housing developers - from West Norfolk council.

Denver Playing Field Association will continue to manage the field holding car boot sales, fun days and sporting activities.

Mark Pollard, Denver Parish Council chair, said: "This was a big project for a small council to embark on and we are thrilled to have this important part of Denver protected for the many village sports, school and other groups that benefit from it.

"The support from the villagers was essential in enabling us to proceed with the purchase and we thank them for their support”