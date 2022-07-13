News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Former pub to be demolished and replaced by care home

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:24 AM July 13, 2022
Updated: 10:40 AM July 13, 2022
The half-demolished Ark pub, pictured in August 2021

The half-demolished Ark pub, pictured in August 2021 - Credit: Google

Councillors have unanimously voted in favour of allowing the demolition of a former pub in Thetford and the construction of a 66-bed care home to replace it. 

The Ark pub - formerly known as the Deer’s Leap - on Norwich Road, had already been half-demolished in August 2019. 

The Deer's Leap pub as was, pictured in October 2015

The Deer's Leap pub as was, pictured in October 2015 - Credit: Google

But in an application submitted to Breckland Council earlier this year, LNT Care Developments requested permission to complete the demolition and build the care home in its place.

The decision to allow the project was made at a meeting of Breckland’s planning committee on Thursday, at which a council officer pointed out that the district has a shortage of care provision.

An agent speaking on behalf of LNT told the committee the new two-storey facility would provide local employment as well as removing an “eyesore” building, which had attracted “unwanted behaviour over the last few years”. 

The permission will be formally granted once scheme’s sewerage details have been identified.

Conservative councillor Robert Kybird warned: “I do know that that combined sewer under heavy rainfall floods and lifts covers, and discharges raw sewage between that point and the river.”

Breckland Council
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

River is left 'crying out for water' because of climate change and...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon