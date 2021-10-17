Decision due over controversial plans for 200 new homes
A decision over controversial proposals to build more than 200 further homes in a village near Norwich will be made next week.
And council officers are recommending that councillors should agree to grant permission for the scheme in Hethersett, despite strong opposition in the village.
Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey were given outline permission in 2013 to build 1,196 homes on the north side of Hethersett.
Hundreds of those homes have been built, with more to follow, but the developers have asked South Norfolk Council for permission to construct an extra 200 homes at the site.
If approved, the additional homes would form part of phase four of the development.
The developer says the reason for the request to build extra homes is because the original planning permission’s housing numbers limit will be reached using less land than had been anticipated.
They say they will prove "high quality homes, and the creation of a sustainable, inclusive and mixed community", with more than a quarter of the properties affordable homes.
But, in April, Hethersett Parish Council voted unanimously to recommend refusal.
Adrienne Quinlan, chairman of the parish council, said: "The parish council's concern is due to the impact on the infrastructure, and particularly on the doctor's surgery.
"Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon are being good neighbours, but our concern is to do with the general principal of planning, which is putting pressure on our infrastructure."
There have also been 38 objections from members of the public, while district councillors Phil Hardy and Adrian Dearnley are also against the proposals.
But, in their report, which will go before councillors on South Norfolk Council's development management committee on Wednesday, council officers say permission should be given.
They said the principle of development on the site had been established and it fits with council policy.
Officers said the developer and the NHS had agreed that, should the scheme go ahead, just under £150,000 would be contributed, to be spent on the Humbleyard Practice.
Concerns have previously been raised over the pressures being placed on that GP surgery, due to the number of homes being built in the village.