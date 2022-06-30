News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Custom build homes plan revealed for village site

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 5:28 PM June 30, 2022
Docking

A number of developments are in the pipeline at Docking - Credit: Chris Bishop

Four new village plots could be offered up for custom-built homes in west Norfolk.

John Baird has applied for outline permission for four new properties on part of the former Limagrain site on Station Road in Docking, near Hunstanton.

A planning statement says: "This application will enable initial occupiers to choose a building plot and to have primary input into the design and layout of their home through reserved matters applications, utilising pre-approved house types which can be customised to the needs of the applicant.

"This flexible scheme will enable local residents to design and build a home which best suits their current and future needs.

"There is a demonstrable demand and a statutory duty for local authorities to provide self and custom build properties in their local areas."

Permission for 30 new homes has already been granted for the remainder of the Limagrain site and building work is under way.

A decision on the custom-builds is expected later this year. 

Hunstanton News

