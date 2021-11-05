News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six-bedroom house to be turned into care home

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:37 PM November 5, 2021
Cremorne House

The change of use at Cremorne House, pictured, was approved by the Broads Authority's planning committee - Credit: Google

A six-bedroom house in Thorpe St Andrew will be repurposed into a residential care home for people with autism, mental health conditions and learning difficulties. 

At a Friday meeting of the Broads Authority's planning committee, members voted in favour of the change of use at Cremorne House, which lies just west of Cary’s Meadow on Cremorne Lane.

The care home will accommodate up to six residents with no live-in staff.

Cremorne House aerial shot

An aerial view of Cremorne House (centre), with Cary's Meadow to the east. - Credit: Google

In a statement, the applicant’s agent wrote: “There is a clearly defined need for such accommodation and care in the East Anglian region and our supporting statement demonstrates a significant lack of facilities in the local area.”

Suitable residents for the care home have already been identified, the agent said, some of whom would be brought back to Norfolk from out-of-county placements. 

