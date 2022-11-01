Environmentalists hope Truss's 'growth zones' have been scrapped
- Credit: Archant/CPRE
Conservationists passionate about protecting Norfolk’s rural landscapes say they hope Liz Truss’s plans to create ‘investment zones’ will be shelved by Rishi Sunak’s new government.
The zones were a flagship pledge from the South West Norfolk MP during her run to become prime minister, with the areas chosen for them set to have taxes reduced and regulation lightened.
Planning laws were also set to be relaxed on the edge of each zone, to allow more houses to be built - a proposal which sparked fears from wildlife groups like the RSPB.
Norfolk and Suffolk had each been invited to create a zone in their area, with Norfolk County Council (NCC) putting forward 23 sites which could potentially form part of a single zone.
But as Ms Truss’s government fell apart, concern gradually rose over the zones’ cost.
And with Rishi Sunak’s new government emphasising the need for stability and financial prudence, questions have been raised over whether the zones may be scrapped entirely.
While NCC said it was still “hopeful” that the zones would go ahead, senior figures in the Norfolk branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England said they “hope and expect” that Mr Sunak will scrap the zones.
Michael Rayner, CPRE Norfolk’s planning campaigns consultant, said “the hastily arranged, rushed and ill-considered proposal process with regard to the development of investment zones” had been “truly shocking”.
David Hook, a trustee, said the zones “will lead to even more development on Greenfield sites with further loss of countryside and valuable agricultural land”.
“This is not how our county should be treated,” he added.
And Chris Dady, CPRE Norfolk’s chairman, claimed the zones “will result in poorer quality developments which will only profit developers and their shareholders”.
Asked about the zones in September, Breckland Council's Tory leader Sam Chapman-Allen insisted the scheme would not be a "blank canvas" for new housing.
But the concerns have clearly been noted by the government.
Michael Gove, the recently re-appointed levelling up secretary, said over the weekend that the zones were being “reviewed”, after they “understandably caused some concern”.
“We’ll look at them, we will review them, but there is no way we are undermining our environmental protections," said Mr Gove.
The government has refused to issue a definitive response on whether the zones are being kept or not, with chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement expected to bring further detail.