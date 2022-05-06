County Hall beats Barcelona's Casa Batllo to design award

It is a stunning building in the heart of one of Europe's most beloved cities - with its colourful facade snapped by millions of tourists each year.

Barcelona's Casa Batllo is the work of world-renowned architect Antoni Gaudi. A Unesco World Heritage Site, it is considered a masterpiece.

Yet it has been beaten in a design competition by a rather less unheralded structure - Norfolk's County Hall.

County Hall in Norwich, the headquarters of Norfolk County Council - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The second phase of the £71m pound revamp of Norfolk County Council's 1968-built Martineau Lane headquarters earned it the Leonard Cheshire Award for Most Inclusive Building/Organisation in the Blue Badge Access Awards.

The awards recognise hospitality industry bosses, architects and designers across the globe who address the needs of disabled people.

Neil Howard, Norfolk County Council's senior advisor for access and inclusion, in the council chamber at County Hall. Access improvements for disabled people have won an award for architects Purcell - Credit: Diane Auckland/Fotohaus Ltd

And the County Hall revamp, by Norwich-based Purcell Architects, beat not only Casa Batllo's submission, but seven others too.

One was from Strawberry Field, the site of a former children's home in Liverpool, immortalised in the song Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beatles.

County Hall's changes were also commended in the innovation category at The Norfolk Constructing Excellence Awards.

And it could yet win further accolades.

It is in the running for The British Council for Offices awards and for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards 2022.

Among its competition in the public sector category of the RICS Awards are the restoration of Nottingham Castle and the gallery designed to house the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

The revamp of County Hall's north wing has made it easier for disabled people to get into the building, with level access to the council chamber and wider doorways.

Greg Peck, Norfolk County Council member for asset management - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Greg Peck, the Conservative-controlled council's cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, said: "We are thrilled to see such a prominent Norfolk building recognised nationally for the improvements we’ve made.

"Accessibility was at the heart of the work we carried out at County Hall so it is encouraging to see this reflected in the awards and commendations it has received.

"Local democracy should be open to everyone and the changes we’ve made will enable Norfolk’s disabled residents to take part in meetings, whether that’s as a councillor or as a member of the public.”