Revealed: How much your council tax bill will go up this year

Moving to Breckland could save you money on your council tax bills, latest figures show.

In recent days, Norfolk's authorities have set their bills for 2022/23, with big differences across the region.

Norwich is set to have the highest council tax in the county, at £2,085.16 per year for a Band D property.

At the other extreme, people living in Breckland can expect to see the lowest bills at £1,908.63 - £176.53 less than people in the city.

However, bills outside Norwich could end up being higher, as a result of extra cash that goes to parish councils.

Council taxes are made up of a series of elements, with proceeds going to Norfolk County Council, the police, and district, city or borough councils.

Some people's bills will also include a 'precept' by parish councils.

Some parishes charge more than their district authority. For instance, Diss adds an extra £208.59 to a Band D council tax bill - £43.45 more than South Norfolk Council, which covers the town.

Norfolk County Council adds £1,516.95 and Norfolk police £288 to Band D bill.

Here's what you can expect from your council tax bills over the next year (figures are broken down to city, borough or district on the left, with the total including the county council and police amounts on the right):

Norwich

2022/23

Band A - £186.81 | £1,390.11

Band B - £217.94 | £1,621.79

Band C - £249.08 | £1,853.48

Band D - £280.21 | £2,085.16

Band E - £342.48 | £2,548.53

Band F - £404.75 | £3,011.90

Band G - £467.02 | £3,011.90

Band H - £560.42 | £4,170.32

2021/22 totals

Band A - £1299.31

Band B - £1515.86

Band C - £1732.41

Band D - £1948.96

Band E - £2382.06

Band F - £2815.16

Band G - £3248.27

Band H - £3897.92

South Norfolk

Band A - £81.21 | £1,371.17*

Band B - £109.19 | £1,599.70*

Band C - £137.17 | £1,828.23*

Band D - £165.14 | £2,056.76*

Band E - £221.11 | £2,513.82*

Band F - £277.07 | £2,970.88*

Band G - £333.02 | £3,427.93*

Band H - £416.96 | £4,113.52*

2021/22 totals

Band A - £1,329.65

Band B - £1,551.26

Band C - £1,772.87

Band D - £1,994.48

Band E - £2,437.70

Band F - £2,880.92

Band G - £3,324.13

Band H - £3,988.96

*South Norfolk Council's totals include an average charge going to parish councils, with a Band D property paying £86.66 in 2022/23.

Broadland





Band A - £58.40 | £1,351.40*

Band B – £83.08 | £1,576.63*

Band C - £107.77 | £1,801.87*

Band D - £132.44 | £2,027.10*

Band E - £181.82 | £2,477.57*

Band F – £231.18 | £2,928.03*

Band G – £280.55 | £3,378.50*

Band H – £354.60 | £4,054.20*

2021/22 totals

Band A - £1,312.69*

Band B – £1,531.47*

Band C - £1,750.25*

Band D - £1,969.03*

Band E - £2.406.59*

Band F – £2,844.15*

Band G – £3,281.72*

Band H – £3,938.06*

*Broadland's totals include an average charge set by parish councils - in 2022/23 this is £89.70 for a Band D property

Great Yarmouth

Band A - £117.65 | £1,320.95

Band B - £137.26 | £1,541.11

Band C - £156.87 | £1,761.27

Band D - £176.48 | £1,981.43

Band E - £215.70 | £2,421.75

Band F - £254.92 | £2,862.07

Band G - £294.13 | £3,302.38

Band H - £352.96 | £3,962.86

2021/22 totals

Band A - £1,167.30

Band B - £1,361.85

Band C - £1,556.40

Band D - £1,750.95

Band E - £2,140.05

Band F - £2,529.15

Band G - £2,918.25

Band H - £3,501.90

North Norfolk

Band A - £105.78 | £1,309.08

Band B - £123.41 | £1,527.26

Band C - £141.04 | £1,745.44

Band D - £158.67 | £1,963.62

Band E - £193.93 | £2,399.98

Band F - £229.19 | £2,836.34

Band G - £264.45 | £3,272.70

Band H - £317.34 | £3,927.24

2021/22 totals

Band A - £1,273.08

Band B - £1,485.26

Band C - £1,697.44

Band D - £1,909.62

Band E - £2,333.98

Band F - £2,758.34

Band G - £3,182.70

Band H - £3,819.24

West Norfolk

Band A - £ 92.91 | £1,296.21

Band B - £ 108.40 | £1,512.25

Band C - £ 123.88 | £1,728.28

Band D - £ 139.37 | £1,944.32

Band E - £ 170.34 | £2,376.39

Band F - £ 201.31 | £2,808.46

Band G - £ 232.28 | £3,240.53

Band H - £278.74 | £3,888.64

2021/22 totals

Band A - £1,257.21

Band B - £1,466.75

Band C - £1,676.28

Band D - £1,885.82

Band E - £2,304.89

Band F - £2,723.96

Band G - £3,143.03

Band H - £3,771.64

Breckland

Band A - £69.12 | £1,272.42

Band B - £80.64 | £1484.49

Band C - £92.16 | £1,696.56

Band D - £103.68 | £1,908.63

Band E - £126.72 | £2,332.77

Band F - £149.76 | £2,756.91

Band G - £172.80 | £3,181.05

Band H - £207.36 | £3,817.26

2021/22 totals

Band A - £1,233.12

Band B - £1,438.64

Band C - £1,644.16

Band D - £1,849.68

Band E - £2,260.72

Band F - £2,671.76

Band G - £3,082.8

Band H - £3,699.36