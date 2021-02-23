Town council considers "further action" over 100-home development

Published: 5:05 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 5:21 PM February 23, 2021

Mayor Stuart Green said the town council would discuss whether to take "further action" after 100 new homes were approved on land east of Westfield Road. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk town council will consider whether to take “further action” following the approval of 100 new homes by Breckland District Council’s planning committee last week.

At a meeting of Dereham Town Council on Tuesday evening, from which the press and public will be excluded for fear of prejudicing the public interest, councillors will discuss what steps to take, if any, after 100 homes were approved on land east of Westfield Road in Toftwood.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Dereham mayor Stuart Green said the council is “meeting to review any further options following the planning committee last week regarding the open space provision and section 106 payment."

“We'll also look at how we work with Breckland Council to avoid any potential errors happening again,” he added.

At the Breckland planning meeting, town clerk Tony Needham had explained the town council’s concern that the development failed to provide £220,000 for an off-site outdoor sports space, due to what he and Leathes Priors Solicitors saw as a mistake in an agreement struck between Breckland and the developer.

Mr Needham had said: “An honest mistake has been made in the drafting of the agreement. Unfortunately, the value of that mistake makes the community poorer in outdoor playing space to a value of around £220,000.”

But planning officer Rebecca Collins had said that only the five reserved matters of “access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale” could be considered at that meeting.

The development was then approved by the committee, with seven voting for, three against and one abstention.

Developer Persimmon Homes said in January that people had already begun registering interest in the homes, which are to be called Foxley Park, before approval had been given for them to built.

