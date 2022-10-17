Children's care home for empty land rejected due to 'overbearing presence'

A care home for children proposed for Stafford Avenue, Costessey has been rejected by planning inspectors - Credit: Google

Plans for a care home helping children with autism, mental health issues and learning difficulties have been rejected by officials.

The owners of an empty patch of land on Stafford Avenue in Costessey appealed to the government's Planning Inspectorate to overturn South Norfolk Council's decision to refuse permission for the home in April last year.

If approved, the plans put forward by Teddy Clark Ltd, from Hull, would have included six ensuite bedrooms and outside the building there would have been seven car parking spaces, including one disability space, and 10 bike spaces.

But the inspectors sided with the council and have rejected the scheme, saying it would impact neighbours.

The site is currently an empty plot in an "overgrown state" on a residential street.

While the inspector said the front of the planned building fitted in well with surrounding homes, they argued the overall scale would be "significantly greater" than the surroundings and would have an "overbearing presence".

Being a specialised care facility was called an "important benefit" in the plan's favour but the inspector said it did not outweigh the harms and turned the scheme down.

The inspector, K Savage, said: "The proposed development would cause harm to the character and appearance of the area, and the living conditions of neighbouring occupants, resulting in conflict with [South Norfolk Council's] development plan.

"The delivery of specialised care services to the community weigh in favour of the proposal but, taken together, are not sufficient to outweigh the identified conflict with the development plan."

Up to six people would have been cared for at the centre at any one time with staff on site 24 hours a day, but none would have lived on site.

A design and access statement submitted with the original plans said: "The facility would be occupied by children who have various levels of learning disabilities.

"However, many of the residents continue with college studies on a full or part-time basis which is further enhanced with ongoing support provided by the staff leading to a more independent life."