Cost of living payments to more than 100,000 Norfolk and Waveney households

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:15 PM June 27, 2022
Cost of living payments will be paid to more than 100,000 households in Norfolk and Waveney from July - Credit: PA

More than 104,000 households in Norfolk and Waveney will get £326 to help with cost of living rises next month.

The Department for Works and Pensions has confirmed when means-tested benefit claimants will get the first instalment of £650 being paid by the government.

People who claim Universal Credit, income-related Job Seeker Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support or Pension Credit will see money instantly paid into their bank accounts from July 14.

A further £324 will follow in the autumn, which is when those who claim tax credits will get their first instalment.

Figures show 16,600 households in Great Yarmouth will get the payments, 14,500 in Waveney and 13,900 in Norwich South.

There are 11,300 in North West Norfolk, 11,200 in South West Norfolk and 10,900 in Norwich North.

North Norfolk has 8,900 households, South Norfolk 8,800 and Broadland 8,000.

And 90,300 eligible disabled people in Norfolk and Waveney will receive a £150 one-off tax free payment.

Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey. - Credit: PA

Thérèse Coffey, work and pensions secretary, said: "With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living."

Author Picture Icon
