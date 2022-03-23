New orchard and 38 more homes for north Norfolk village in plans

Homes could be built either side of Norwich Road, Corpusty in plans going to North Norfolk District Council - Credit: Google Street View

A Norfolk village is set for a massive expansion with a new community orchard on the cards.

Developers want to build 38 homes across two parcels of land in Corpusty, a north Norfolk village between Aylsham and Fakenham.

The first 5.2-acre site is south of Norwich Road and includes 'buffer land' between the development and field made up of a former orchard for public space.

The second 1.8-acre site is north of the road and extends to the River Bure.

Included on the second site is a wetland pond, which will not be open to the public, that will act as a drainage system.

The proposed development would be a mixture of houses and bungalows ranging from two to four beds.

If all the 97 beds were filled, the development would increase the population of Corpusty by almost 14pc over the 2011 census figure of 697 people.

The application is due to go before North Norfolk District Council's planning committee next Thursday.